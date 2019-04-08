Sponsored
Wicked to Welcome Hannah Corneau as Elphaba in Broadway Debut

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 8, 2019
Hannah Corneau
(Photo provided by Polk & Co.)

Hannah Corneau will fly into the mega-hit musical Wicked this spring. The Broadway newbie will take over the starring role of Elphaba beginning on May 14, replacing Jessica Vosk, who will play her final performance on May 12.

Wicked will mark Corneau's first Broadway credit. She earned acclaim for her turn as Yitzhak in the national touring production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch and appeared off-Broadway in Daddy Long Legs, Renascence and Ethel Sings—The Unsung Song of Ethel Rosenberg.

Corneau joins a cast that includes Ginna Claire Mason as Glinda, Ryan McCartan as Fiyero, Jesse JP Johnson as Boq, Nancy Opel as Madame Morrible, Jamie Jackson as Doctor Dillamond, Michael McCormick as The Wizard and Gizel Jiménez as Nessarose.

Wicked features a book by Winnie Holzman, a score by Stephen Schwartz, direction by Joe Mantello, choreography by Wayne Cilento and music direction by Stephen Oremus.

