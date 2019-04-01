Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Odds & Ends: Michael Urie to Return as Drama Desk Awards Host & More

Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 8, 2019
Michael Urie
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today and this weekend.

Michael Urie to Return as Drama Desk Awards Host
Michael Urie, recent star of Torch Song, will head home this spring, taking on duties as host of the Drama Desk Awards for the fourth time. The 2019 ceremony will be held at NYC's Town Hall on June 2 at 8:00pm; nominations will be announced on April 25. Celebrated for his screen turn on Ugly Betty, Urie won Drama Desks for Buyer & Cellar and The Temperamentals. The Drama Desk Awards are the only major theater honors for which productions on Broadway, off-Broadway and off-off Broadway compete against each other in the same categories.

Laura Benanti to Join Michael Keaton & Stanley Tucci in New Film
Laura Benanti, the megastar currently leading the cast of My Fair Lady on Broadway, has been cast in a new screen project, according to Deadline. The Tony winner will appear in What Is Life Worth, a motion picture based on the memoir of D.C. insider Kenneth Feinberg, who fought off cynicism when he was put in charge of the 9/11 Fund. Benanti will play the widow of an NYC firefighter who lost his life on 9/11. The cast will also include Oscar nominee Michael Keaton and Tony nominee Stanley Tucci.

Star-Studded Steel Magnolias Reading Set for May in NYC
Off-Broadway's Abingdon Theatre Company will bring together a talent-packed group of actresses this spring for a reading of Robert Harling's heartwarming comedy Steel Magnolias. Emmy winner Blanche Baker, who originated the role of Shelby in the play, will direct the reading, set to be held at its original off-Broadway home, the Lucille Lortel Theatre, on May 20 at 7:00pm. The cast will include Tony nominee Brenda Braxton (Smokey Joe's Cafe) as Truvy, Lisa Brescia (Dear Evan Hansen) as M'Lynn, five-time Tony nominee Sandy Duncan (Peter Pan) as Clairee, Julie Klausner (Difficult People) as Annelle, Tony nominee Nancy Opel (Wicked) as Ouiser and Carrie St. Louis (Kinky Boots) as Shelby. Steel Magnolias first opened off-Broadway at the Lortel in 1987; it was adapted into a star-packed film in 1989, with a Broadway production debuting in 2005.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Corbin Bleu and Stephanie Styles on Tapping, Flirting and Falling in Love in Kiss Me, Kate
  2. Patti LuPone Wins Olivier Award for Company; Come From Away & The Inheritance Also Triumph
  3. Oklahoma! Star Damon Daunno on Leveling Up in a Classic Role and Strumming His Way to Broadway
  4. Pretty Woman's Samantha Barks on Meeting Julia Roberts, Her Les Miz Movie Breakout & More on Show People
  5. The Cher Show's Carleigh Bettiol on Going from Pageant Catwalks to the Broadway Stage

Star Files

Michael Urie

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Wicked Hamilton Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Frozen Chicago Dear Evan Hansen Mean Girls Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters