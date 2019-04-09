Cher to Sing with Stephanie J. Block & More on Tonight Show Episode Devoted to The Cher Show

NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will turn back time next week with a special Broadway takeover telecast dedicated to all things Cher and the acclaimed Broadway bio-musical The Cher Show. The Oscar-winning music icon herself will appear on the episode, along with her Broadway counterparts—Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks and Micaela Diamond—set for April 15.



In addition to the four stars chatting with Fallon, Cher will perform "Turn Back Time" with Block and "You Haven't Seen the Last of Me" with Block, Wicks and Diamond.



This won't be the first time The Tonight Show devoted a full episode to a Broadway hit. Back in January, Jimmy Fallon paid tribute to Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton with a spotlight on the show's Puerto Rico premiere.