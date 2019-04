Five, six, seven, eight! The TV show theater fans have been waiting for has arrived! Fosse/Verdon, FX's new series that explores the romantic and creative partnership betweenBroadway legends Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon, premieres on April 9. The star-studded cast and creative team celebrated the show's premiere at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on April 8. Take a look at the red-carpet photos from the big night!