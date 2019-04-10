Tina Fey and More Celebrate Mean Girls' First Fetch Year on Broadway

This is totally grool! Mean Girls celebrated its one-year Broadway anniversary on April 8 with the cast and creative team and a really fetch cake. StarsTaylor Louderman, Erika Henningsen, Kate Rockwell, Krystina Alabado and Barrett Wilbert Weed as well as scribe Tina Fey, composer Jeff Richmond, lyricist Nell Benjamin, director/choregrapher Casey Nicholaw and producer Lorne Michaels gathered for the fun. Check out photos of the celebration, and be sure to visit the musical comedy sensation.
