Tina Fey and More Celebrate Mean Girls' First Fetch Year on Broadway

by Caitlin Moynihan • Apr 10, 2019
Lorne Michaels, Tina Fey, Casey Nicholaw, Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

This is totally grool! Mean Girls celebrated its one-year Broadway anniversary on April 8 with the cast and creative team and a really fetch cake. StarsTaylor Louderman, Erika Henningsen, Kate Rockwell, Krystina Alabado and Barrett Wilbert Weed as well as scribe Tina Fey, composer Jeff Richmond, lyricist Nell Benjamin, director/choregrapher Casey Nicholaw and producer Lorne Michaels gathered for the fun. Check out photos of the celebration, and be sure to visit the musical comedy sensation.

The cast and creative team of Mean Girls gets together.
Mean Girls producer Lorne Michaels and scribe Tina Fey address the audience.

Mean Girls

Tina Fey’s fetch movie is, like, now on Broadway.
