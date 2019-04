It was time to dance on April 9 at the Longacre Theatre! The Prom held a special benefit performance to benefit Hetrick Martin, GLAAD and The Trevor Project. The evening was hosted by Emmy-winning TV mastermind Ryan Murphy, who also announced that he will adapt the celebrated Broadway musical into a movie for Netflix! What a night! Peek the pics, and then go see The Prom live at the Longacre!