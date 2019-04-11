Christopher Shinn to Direct His Play Dying City at Second Stage; Lila Neugebauer Exits Production

Christopher Shinn
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)
Playwright Christopher Shinn has taken over directorial duties for Second Stage's revival of his Pulitzer-finalist play Dying City
. The previously announced production will play off-Broadway's Tony Kiser Theater beginning on May 14 ahead of a June 3 opening night. Shinn replaces the originally announced
Lila Neugebauer.
Dying City
is set in a spare Manhattan apartment where a young widow receives an unexpected visit from the twin brother of her deceased husband. The play explores the human fallout of global events, including the Iraq War and the terrorist attacks of 9/11, through the interwoven stories of three characters.
As previously announced
, the two-hander will star Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Colin Woodell in their New York stage debuts.
The creative team also includes scenic designer Dane Laffrey, costume designer Kaye Voyce, lighting designer Tyler Micoleau and sound designer Bray Poor.
Dying City
will play a limited engagement through June 30.