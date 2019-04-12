Stars of Frozen, Aladdin & The Lion King Sing Disney Hits on Good Morning America

ABC's Good Morning America made Broadway nerds' dreams come true today with a special performance in commemoration of Disney on Broadway's 25th anniversary. A talent-packed docket of stars came together to lend their voices to tunes from Disney's thrilling stage musicals from over the years. The montage included Ryann Redmond (Frozen) singing from Beauty and the Beast, Lion King stars Syndee Winters and Bradley Gibson offering up music from their Tony-winning sensation, Aladdin's Arielle Jacobs and Ainsley Melham singing from Tarzan and Frozen's Caissie Levy belting out "Let It Go." Check out this group of mega-talents below and make plans now to experience the magic of Disney on Broadway for yourself.



