Teal Wicks, Cher, Stephanie J. Block & Micaela Diamond
(Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Cher Joins Stars of The Cher Show on The Tonight Show for an Epic Pair of Songs

Watch It
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 16, 2019

NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon made diva dreams come true last night with a special edition devoted to the new Broadway sensation The Cher Show. The musical's title stars, two-time Tony nominee Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks and Micaela Diamond, and Tony nominee Jarrod Spector, who plays Sonny Bono, were joined by the Oscar-winning star herself for a takeover episode that featured adorable interviews and two numbers we can't stop watching. Cher paired up with Block for a perfect rendition of "Turn Back Time," then Spector joined Diamond and Cher for "I Got You Babe." Watch the mega-talents below and make plans now to experience The Cher Show for yourself at the Neil Simon Theatre on Broadway.

The Cher Show

Cher's life story is brought to the stage in this new musical featuring her beloved chart-topping hits.
