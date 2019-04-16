Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! Will Serve as Basis for New TV Series

Oklahoma! is headed to the small screen. The iconic Rodgers & Hammerstein musical, which is currently receiving an innovative revival on Broadway, will serve as the inspiration for an original television series produced by Skydance Television, The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization and Concord.



Written by John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side) and Bekah Brunstetter (This Is Us, The Cake), the present-day series will be set in America's heartland and include music by the legendary team of Rodgers & Hammerstein, reimagined for a contemporary audience, in addition to new music to support the story.



"Oklahoma!'s artistically revolutionary position in American culture has both kept it at the forefront of theatrical performances and allowed for various new innovations," said Ted Chapin, Chief Creative Officer, The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization. "This first-time-ever television series will expand on the life of this remarkably resilient show."



Oklahoma! is the first musical written by composer Richard Rodgers and librettist/lyricist Oscar Hammerstein II. The musical is based on Lynn Riggs' 1931 play, Green Grow the Lilacs. Set in farm country outside the town of Claremore, Indian Territory, in 1906, it tells the story of farm girl Laurey Williams and her courtship by two rival suitors.



The original Broadway production of Oklahoma! opened on March 31, 1943. It ran for an unprecedented 2,212 performances, later enjoying award-winning revivals, national tours, foreign productions and an Academy Award-winning 1955 film adaptation.



The current Broadway revival, billed as a 75th anniversary staging, opened on April 7 at the Circle in the Square Theatre.



Further details on the new television series will be revealed soon.