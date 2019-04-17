Signature Theatre Extends Sam Shepard's Curse of the Starving Class Ahead of First Preview

There's now an additional week to catch the upcoming off-Broadway revival of the drama Curse of the Starving Class by the late Pulitzer-winning playwright Sam Shepard. Originally slated to run through May 26, the production will now continue for an additional week through June 2. Tony nominee Terry Kinney will direct the production, which is scheduled to begin previews on April 23 and open on May 13 at the Pershing Square Signature Center.



Last produced by Signature more than 20 years ago, Curse of the Starving Class follows the Tate family, who are living a stagnant, unhappy existence in rural California and are desperate for a change.



The cast will include Maggie Siff as Ella, Lizzy DeClement as Emma, Flora Diaz as Sergeant Malcolm, Gilles Geary as Wesley, Esau Pritchett as Ellis, Andy Rothenberg as Taylor and David Warshofsky as Weston.



The creative team features Julian Crouch (scenic design), Sarah J. Holden (costume design), Natasha Katz (lighting design), Rob Milburn and Michael Bodeen (sound design and original music), William Berloni (animals) and Peter Pucci (movement direction).