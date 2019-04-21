Sponsored
Nathan Lane, Kristine Nielsen & Julie White Are Bloody Brilliant in Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Broadway Ink
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 21, 2019
Illustration by Justin "Squigs" Robertson for Broadway.com

Taylor Mac's Broadway-debut play Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus opens at the Booth Theatre on April 21. George C. Wolfe directs the world premiere production, which began preview performances on March 11. Nathan Lane, Kristine Nielsen and Julie White star.

In Gary, set during the fall of the Roman Empire, the years of bloody battles are over. The civil war has ended. The country has been stolen by madmen, and there are casualties everywhere—among them a midwife on the verge of death (played by White). Meanwhile, two very lowly servants (Lane and Nielsen) are charged with cleaning up the bodies. The year is 400, but it feels like the end of the world.

In celebration of opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait featuring the show's talented trio of stars giving their all to a revered playwright's poignant vision.



About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.

Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Nathan Lane stars in Taylor Mac's new play, intersecting his singular world view with Shakespeare's first tragedy.
