The Lehman Trilogy Will Transfer to Broadway in 2020

Following a sold-out 2019 New York premiere at Park Avenue Armory and an Olivier-nominated staging with London's National Theatre, Stefano Massini's epic new play The Lehman Trilogy will move to Broadway in 2020. Sam Mendes will repeat his work as director for the main-stem production, slated to begin previews on March 7 and open on March 26 at the Nederlander Theatre.



Adapted by Ben Power, The Lehman Trilogy weaves through nearly two centuries of Lehman lineage, following the brothers Mayer, Emanuel and Henry Lehman from their 1844 arrival in New York City to the 2008 collapse of the financial firm bearing their name.



Tony-nominated Broadway veterans Adam Godley (Anything Goes), Ben Miles (Wolf Hall Parts One & Two) and Simon Russell Beale (Jumpers) will reprise their performances as Mayer, Emanuel and Henry Lehman, respectively, after having originated the roles off-Broadway and in the West End.



The production will feature scenic design by Es Devlin, costume design by Katrina Lindsay, lighting design by Jon Clark, video design by Luke Halls, music/sound design by Nick Powell, music direction by Candida Caldicot and movement by Polly Bennett.



The Broadway transfer will be produced by The National Theatre, Neal Street Productions and Scott Rudin/Barry Diller/David Geffen. The Lehman Trilogy made its world premiere at the Piccolo Teatro in Milan in 2015.