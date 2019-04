It's a bloody good day because Taylor Mac's Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus officially opened at Broadway's Booth Theatre on April 21. Starring Nathan Lane, Kristine Nielsen and Julie White, the new play is directed by George C. Wolfe. After taking their opening night bows, the cast and creative team continued the celebration at Sardi's. Check out the photos, and be sure to see the new play for yourself.