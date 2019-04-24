James Graham's Ink, About Rupert Murdoch & the Making of The Sun, Opens on Broadway

Ink, James Graham's Olivier-nominated play about the genesis of the tabloid newspaper The Sun, officially opens at Broadway's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on April 24. Olivier winner Rupert Goold directs the production, which began previews on April 2. Bertie Carvel and Jonny Lee Miller star.



Ink is set in 1969 London, where the brash young Rupert Murdoch (Carvel) purchases a struggling paper, The Sun, and sets out to make it a must-read smash aimed at destroying the competition. He brings on rogue editor Larry Lamb (Miller), who in turn recruits an unlikely team of underdog reporters. Together, they go to every length to achieve success.



The company also features Andrew Durand, David Wilson Barnes, Bill Buell, Eden Marryshow, Colin McPhillamy, Kevin Pariseau, Michael Siberry, Robert Stanton, Tara Summers, Erin Neufer and Rana Roy.



In celebration of opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait of the play's scene-stealing stars playing out a history-making story for Broadway crowds.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.