You Better Work! Sony Pictures Acquires the Screen Rights to Britney Spears Musical Once Upon a One More Time

That was fast! According to Deadline, Sony Pictures has acquired the screen rights to the Broadway-aimed Britney Spears musical Once Upon a One More Time ahead of its Chicago run in the fall. Spears and her manager Larry Rudolph will produce the film with David Entertainment.

As previously reported, Once Upon a One More Time will begin previews on October 29 with an opening night set for November 13. The limited engagement will play through December 1, before heading to the Great White Way. Broadway dates and a venue for Once Upon a One More Time are still to be announced.



In Once Upon a One More Time, Cinderella, Snow White and the other fairy-tale princesses gather for their book club when a rogue fairy godmother drops The Feminine Mystique into their corseted laps, spurring a royal revelation.



The musical will feature an original book by Jon Hartmere (The Upside, Bare) with direction by Tony nominee Kristin Hanggi (Rock of Ages) and choreography by Keone and Mari Madrid (Justin Bieber's "Love Yourself"; "World of Dance"). Casting and further details have not yet been announced.