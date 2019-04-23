Sponsored
A scene from "The Prom" on Broadway
(Photo: Deen van Meer)

Odds & Ends: Broadway's The Prom Will Sing Out at World Pride & More

Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 23, 2019

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.

Broadway's The Prom Will Sing Out at World Pride
The Prom will keep making rainbow dreams come true this spring with a newly announced special performance at the WorldPride closing ceremony in NYC. Stars from the beloved musical will take to Times Square to sing from Chad Beguelin and Matthew Sklar's delightful score during the event, set for June 30. Mark your calendar for that special performance, then make plans to see The Prom live onstage at Broadway's Longacre Theatre.



New York Stage Veteran Quentin Maré Dies at 49
Quentin Maré, a versatile and daring stage actor who appeared in wide-ranging productions on and off-Broadway, passed away on April 21 of natural causes. Maré's death was confirmed by publicist Lisa Goldberg. He was 49. On Broadway, Maré was seen in King Lear (2004), Julius Caesar (2005), Coram Boy (2007), Rock 'n' Roll (2007) and The Philanthropist (2009). His off-Broadway credits include World of Mirth (2001), Burn This (2002), The Persians (2003), Happy Now? (2010) and Little Rock (2018). Maré is survived by his daughter, Ella; his partner, costume designer Sarah Laux; his parents, Roberta Catherine Jackson and Petrus Maré; his sisters, Nicole Maré Kochackis and Traci Maré Pryhuber, and half-sister, Penny Bunton.

George C. Wolfe to Receive Special Honor at 2019 Chita Rivera Awards
Tony winner George C. Wolfe, represented on Broadway this season by Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, has been selected as the 2019 recipient of the SDC Director Award from the Chita Rivera Awards. Wolfe will be presented with the special honor at the 3rd Annual Chita Rivera Awards ceremony, set for May 19 at 7:30pm at NYU's Skirball Center for the Performing Arts. The SDC Director Award is presented to a director for their exemplary collaboration with choreographers on Broadway. Wolfe will be presented the award by choreographer Camille A. Brown (Once On This Island, Choir Boy, Magic Mike).

