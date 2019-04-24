Sponsored
Patina Miller, Gaten Matarazzo & Shanice Williams Set for Into the Woods at Hollywood Bowl

by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 24, 2019
Patina Miller
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

A talented group of stage-and-screen stars have signed on to lead the Hollywood Bowl's upcoming production of Into the Woods. Featuring direction and choreography by Tony nominee Robert Longbottom and musical direction by Kevin Stites, the production will run from July 26-28.

Initial casting includes Tony winner Patina Miller (Pippin, Madam Secretary) as The Witch, Gaten Matarazzo (Les Misérables, Stranger Things) as Jack and Shanice Williams (The Wiz Live!) as Little Red. Tony winner Whoopi Goldberg (The View) will voice the role of The Giant.

Featuring a Tony-winning book by James Lapine and a Tony-winning score by Stephen Sondheim, Into the Woods offers an unconventional musical retelling of classic fairy tale stories. The tuner debuted on Broadway in 1987 and was made into a major motion picture in 2014.

