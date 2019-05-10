Sponsored
Laura Osnes Will Sing Out in Starring Role of Hallmark Channel Movie In the Key of Love

by Andy Lefkowitz • May 10, 2019
Laura Osnes
(Photo: Nathan Johnson)

Laura Osnes is sticking around on the small screen. The two-time Tony nominee, most recently seen as Shirley MacLaine on FX's Fosse/Verdon, has been cast in the central role of the new Hallmark Channel original movie In the Key of Love. The film with music is written by Broadway's Kevin Duda (Beautiful), Joe Ricci (A View From the Bridge) and Julie Foldesi (Sunday in the Park with George), who composed the film's original tunes. Scott Michael Foster (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) will co-star.

Osnes told Broadway.com, "I am so delighted to be making my film debut in such a lovely Hallmark movie! When I first read the script, it made me laugh out loud and well up with tears. It's so charming! I'm also thrilled to be working with Scott Michael Foster and director Claire Niederpruem, shooting in beautiful Vancouver. An added bonus...I get to sing!"

In the Key of Love follows Maggie (Osnes), who has returned to her childhood vacation spot after leaving a promising Nashville singing career to run her grandmother's wedding photography business. When she is hired to photograph for the sister of her ex, Jake (Foster), the promise of a renewed romance ignites.

Most recently seen on Broadway in Bandstand, Osnes earned Tony nominations for Bonnie and Clyde and Cinderella. Her other main-stem credits include Anything Goes, South Pacific and Grease, a gig she won through the TV talent contest Grease: You're the One That I Want.

In the Key of Love is scheduled to debut on June 29 at 9:00pm ET on the Hallmark Channel.

