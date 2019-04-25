Jonny Lee Miller, Bertie Carvel and the Cast of Ink Hit the Front Page with Opening Night Portraits

These portraits are hot off the presses after James Graham's Ink's opening night on April 24 at Broadway's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Led by Jonny Lee Miller as Larry Lamb and Bertie Carvel reprising his Olivier-winning performance as Rupert Murdoch, Ink, directed by Rupert Goold, and tells the story of the rise of tabloid newspaper The Sun. The cast took their opening night bows and continued the celebration at the Copacabana by stepping into the Broadway.com portrait booth. Check out the exclusive shots of the stars hitting the front page, and be sure to head to the theater to see the show yourself.

Bertie Carvel plays Rupert Murdoch

Ink playwright James Graham.