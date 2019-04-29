Ain't Too Proud Stars Sing Temptations Hits on NBC's Today

The new Temptations musical Ain't Too Proud kicked off Broadway Week this morning with an incredible performance on NBC's Today. The show's five stars—Derrick Baskin, James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson, Jeremy Pope and Ephraim Sykes—sang a medley of the Temptations hits "The Way You Do the Things You Do" and "Ain't Too Proud to Beg," along with a perfect rendition of "My Girl." Watch the stars sing out below and vote for them now in the Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards nominations poll.



