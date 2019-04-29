Sponsored
Jeremy Pope (center) with the cast of "Ain't Too Proud"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Ain't Too Proud Stars Sing Temptations Hits on NBC's Today

by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 29, 2019

The new Temptations musical Ain't Too Proud kicked off Broadway Week this morning with an incredible performance on NBC's Today. The show's five stars—Derrick Baskin, James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson, Jeremy Pope and Ephraim Sykes—sang a medley of the Temptations hits "The Way You Do the Things You Do" and "Ain't Too Proud to Beg," along with a perfect rendition of "My Girl." Watch the stars sing out below and vote for them now in the Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards nominations poll.

Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations

The acclaimed new musical featuring the iconic music of The Temptations arrives on Broadway.
