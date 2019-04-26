So Much Is Happ'nin! Broadway Fave Jeremy Woodard Joins the Waitress Tour

Broadway favorite Jeremy Woodard (Broadway's School of Rock, Rock of Ages) is joining the national tour of Sara Bareilles' hit musical Waitress. Woodard will play Earl in the traveling production, which will wrap up its engagement at Indianapolis' Old National Centre on April 28.



The current Waitress tour cast also includes Christine Dwyer as Jenna, Ephie Aardema as Dawn, Steven Good as Dr. Pomatter, Ryan G. Dunkin as Cal, Maiesha McQueen as Becky, Richard Kline as Joe and Jeremy Morse as Ogie.



Inspired by Adrienne Shelly's beloved film, Waitress tells the story of Jenna—a waitress and expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life.



Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, this irresistible hit features original music and lyrics by six time Grammy Award nominee Sara Bareilles, a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus.



