Frozen's Ryann Redmond on Making Olaf Her Own, Her Dream of Playing Evan Hansen & More

Ryann Redmond in Frozen (Photo by Deen van Meer)

Ryann Redmond, whose Broadway credits include Bring It On, If/Then and Escape to Margartiaville, has a cool new gig: She is playing Olaf in Disney's Frozen. The summer-loving snowman has never before been portrayed by a woman. "I got the appointment from my agent, and I thought he sent me the wrong thing," Redmond said in a recent interview on Broadway.com's #LiveAtFive. "I got to throw all preconceived notions about Olaf away because I was a female going in for a traditionally male part. Everyone asks me if I had to fall into the Disney mold for Olaf; I really didn't."

Redmond joined the Broadway company of the Disney hit in February, but she's been close to the Frozen frenzy since the movie first had audiences buzzing in 2013. "When the movie came out, I was in D.C. doing If/Then," she explained. "It was the beginning of it all, and Idina Menzel rented out a theater for us to see the movie. We were losing our minds! It's cool to come full circle."







To be sure, adding a new spin to a beloved character on a Broadway stage can come with a lot of pressure, but Redmond says fans have been very supportive. "The response at the stage door has been spectacular!"

Olaf isn't the only traditionally make role Redmond would love to step into. The other characters she'd love to gender-bend? "Evan Hansen," Redmond said. "Maybe Sweeney Todd somewhere down the line." Now that's range!



Catch Redmond in Frozen, now playing at the St. James Theatre.



