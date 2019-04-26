Dear Evan Hansen to Welcome Pace University Student Samantha Williams in Her Broadway Debut as Alana Beck

Samantha Williams, a junior musical theater major at Pace University, will take over the role of Alana Beck in the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen next month. Williams will begin performances on May 7, succeeding Phoenix Best, who will take her final bow at the Music Box Theatre on May 5.



Dear Evan Hansen will mark Williams' Broadway debut. Her university credits include Dot in Sunday in the Park with George and Caroline in Caroline, or Change.



Williams joins a current cast that includes Andrew Barth Feldman, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Michael Park, Lisa Brescia, Phoenix Best, Sky Lakota-Lynch, Alex Boniello and Mallory Bechtel.



The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards including Best Musical, <>Dear Evan Hansen features a Tony-winning book by Steven Levenson, a Tony-winning score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and direction by four-time Tony nominee Michael Greif.