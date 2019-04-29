Sponsored
Innovative Oklahoma! Revival Extends Broadway Run

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 29, 2019
Ali Stroker & James Davis in "Oklahoma!"
(Photo: Little Fang)

Now there are more chances to catch the acclaimed new Broadway staging of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! The cheered revival has received an extension at the Circle in the Square Theatre through January 19, 2020. The new production from director Daniel Fish was originally announced as a limited run through September 1, 2019.

The interior of the Circle in the Square has been repurposed as a community hall for the revival, an intimate staging featuring a seven-piece band and chili served to the audience at intermission. The production was originally developed and presented at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts at Bard College in 2015 and played an engagement at Brooklyn's St. Ann's Warehouse in 2018.

The cast is led by Damon Daunno as Curly McLain, Rebecca Naomi Jones as Laurey, Patrick Vaill as Jud Fry, Ali Stroker as Ado Annie, two-time Tony nominee Mary Testa as Aunt Eller, James Davis as Will Parker, Will Brill as Ali Hakim, Mitch Tebo as Andrew Carnes, Mallory Portnoy as Gertie Cummings, Anthony Cason as Cord Elam and Will Mann as Mike, along with lead dancer Gabrielle Hamilton.

The production features choreography by John Heginbotham and music direction by Nathan Koci, with scenic design by Laura Jellinek, costume design by Terese Wadden, lighting design by Scott Zielinski, sound design by Drew Levy and projection design by Joshua Thorson.

Oklahoma! began Broadway previews on March 19 and officially opened on April 7.

Oklahoma!

Daniel Fish's innovative new production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's classic arrives on Broadway.
View Comments

