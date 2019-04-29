Sponsored
David Bedella to Sing Pop Hits in West End's Max Martin Musical & Juliet

by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 29, 2019

Two-time Olivier-winning actor David Bedella has joined the cast of the highly anticipated new Max Martin musical & Juliet, a feminist reimagining of Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet set to some of the biggest pop anthems of the last 30 years. The previously announced production will play the Manchester Opera House beginning on September 10 ahead of a West End run at The Shaftesbury Theatre kicking off on November 2.

Bedella earned Olivier Awards for his turns in Jerry Springer The Opera and In the Heights. His other credits include The Rocky Horror Show, Hedwig and the Angry Inch and The Producers.

The musical sees Juliet getting over Romeo by running off to Paris with Nurse and her best friends on a whirlwind trip of romance and self-discovery. Featured in the musical are tunes from songwriter Martin's pop hit catalogue, including "Baby One More Time," "Everybody," "Love Me Like You Do" and "I Can't Feel My Face," arranged by Tony winner Bill Sherman (In the Heights).

Joining Bedella in the cast is Miriam Teak-Lee (Hamilton), Cassidy Janson (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Oliver Tompsett (Kinky Boots), Arun Blair-Mangat (Angels in America), Melanie La Barrie (Wicked), Jordan Luke Gage (Bat Out of Hell) and Tim Mahendran (Spring Awakening).

Listen to Miriam-Teak Lee offer up a new take on "Baby One More Time" below.

David Bedella
(Photo: Storyhouse PR)
