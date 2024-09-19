Tony Award Winner Danny Burstein Joins Audra McDonald in Broadway Revival of Gypsy

Tony Award winner Danny Burstein has joined six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald in the upcoming revival of Gypsy in the role of the mild-mannered former talent agent Herbie. Performances will begin November 21 ahead of a December 19 opening at the Majestic Theatre.

Debuting on Broadway in 1992, Burstein has appeared in 19 Broadway shows, earning Tony nominations for roles in The Drowsy Chaperone, South Pacific, Follies, Golden Boy, Cabaret and Fiddler on the Roof and winning a Tony Award for Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Most recently, he appeared in Broadway’s Pictures From Home.

Additional casting is still to be announced.

Loosely based on the memoirs of striptease artist Gypsy Rose Lee, Gypsy features music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by Arthur Laurents. The production is directed by George C. Wolfe and choreographed by Camille A. Brown. Music direction and supervision is by Andy Einhorn, with additional orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Daryl Waters.

The creative team includes scenic design by four-time Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto, costume design by four-time Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by nine-time Tony Award winner Jules Fisher with three-time Tony Award winner Peggy Eisenhauer, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, hair and wig design by Academy Award winner Mia Neal and makeup design by Michael Clifton.