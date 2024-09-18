Les Misérables Completes Casting for North American Tour's Third Year

The North American tour of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Les Misérables has its cast for its third successive year on the road. The tour was relaunched in October 2022 at the Playhouse Square in Cleveland, Ohio, where the production is currently playing.

Nick Cartell will continue to portray the fugitive Jean Valjean, a role he has played more than 1,200 times on tour. Beginning October 1, he will be joined by Nick Rehberger (Patriots) as Inspector Javert, Lindsay Heather Pearce as Fantine, Matt Crowle as Thénardier, Victoria Huston-Elem as Madame Thénardier, Christian Mark Gibbs as Enjolras, Mya Rena Hunter as Éponine, Jake David Smith as Marius and Delaney Guyer as Cosette. Emerson Mae Chan and Greta Schaefer alternate in the role of Little Cosette/Young Éponine. Jackson Parker Gill and Jack Jewkes alternate in the role of Gavroche.

The ensemble includes Kyle Adams, Ashley Alexandra, Jeremiah Alsop, David Andino, Daniel Gerard Bittner, Jenna Burns, Ben Cherington, Steve Czarnecki, Arianne DiCerbo, Emily Fink, Nicole Fragala, Audrey Hoffman, Randy Jeter, Danny Martin, Mikako Martin, Eden Mau, Andrew Marks Maughan, Paige McNamara, Ashley Dawn Mortensen, Tim Quartier, Juliette Redden, Matt Rosell, Christopher Robin Sapp, Kaitlyn Sumner, Kyle Timson, David T. Walker, J.T. Wood and Jonathan Young.

Based on the doorstop novel by Victor Hugo and set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, Les Misérables tells an epic story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption. Featuring the classic songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “Do You Hear The People Sing?,” “One Day More,” “Master of the House” and more, the show has been seen by more than 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries, 438 cities and 22 languages.

The show has music by Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke and Stephen Brooker with original orchestrations by John Cameron.

The production is directed by James Powell and Laurence Connor, designed by Matt Kinley with costumes by Andreane Neofitou. It features additional costume designs by Christine Rowland and Paul Wills, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, projections realized by Finn Ross, Jonathon Lyle and Fifty-Nine Productions, musical staging by Geoffrey Garratt, music supervision by Stephen Brooker and James Moore and casting by Tara Rubin Casting. The associate director is Corey Agnew, musical staging associate is Jesse Robb, resident director is Brendan Stackhouse and music direction is by Will Curry.

Earlier this year, a starry cast paid tribute to the music of Boublil and Schönberg at the Hollywood Bowl, celebrating their approximately 50 years of musical collaboration.