Laura Linney Sets Broadway Return in Solo Play My Name Is Lucy Barton

Laura Linney is headed home to Broadway. The four-time Tony nominee will headline the main-stem premiere of My Name Is Lucy Barton, a new solo play based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Pulitzer winner Elizabeth Strout. Tony winner Richard Eyre will direct Rona Munro's adaptation—seen in London last year—which will begin previews on January 6, 2020 at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre ahead of an official opening night set for January 15.



The play follows the title character, who, unsteady after an operation, awakens to find her mother sitting at the foot of her bed. She hasn't seen her in years, and her visit brings Lucy back to her desperate rural childhood and her escape to New York. As she begins to find herself as a writer, she is still gripped by the urgent complexities of family life.



Linney earned Tony nominations for The Little Foxes, Time Stands Still, Sight Unseen and The Crucible (also directed by Eyre). She is a three-time Oscar nominee for The Savages, Kinsey and You Can Count on Me and a four-time Emmy winner for The Big C, John Adams, Frasier and Wild Iris.



My Name Is Lucy Barton will feature scenic and costume design by Bob Crowley, lighting design by Peter Mumford, sound design by John Leonard and projection design by Luke Halls.



The production is scheduled to play a limited engagement through March 1.