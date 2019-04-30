Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Rebecca Naomi Jones, Will Roland, Glenda Jackson, Bonnie Milligan, Reeve Carney, Jonny Lee Miller & Gbenga Akinnagbe
(Photos: Little Fang, Maria Baranova, Brigitte Lacombe, Joan Marcus, Matthew Murphy & Julietta Cervantes)

Excuse Me?! Which 2019 Tony Nomination Snub Has You Most Stunned? Vote Now!

Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • Apr 30, 2019

Theater lovers (and Broadway hopefuls) woke up early this morning to tune in for the announcement of the 73rd annual Tony Awards live from the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center. Bebe Neuwirth, Brandon Victor Dixon and Gayle King took the podium to reveal the names of those eligible to take home a Tony Award on June 9. While fans cheered for those who took the coveted slots, some Broadway faves did not get a Tony Award nomination this year. Vent your indignation by voting for the eligible contenders who didn't make the cut, but should have! After you vent, go ahead and nominate the show or star you want to get some love at the Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards.

Create your own user feedback survey

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Hadestown, Ain't Too Proud & Tootsie Lead 2019 Tony Award Nominations
  2. You Pick the Nominees! Choose Your Favorites for the 2019 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards
  3. King Kong, Music Director Jason Michael Webb, Late Marin Mazzie Receive Special Tony Awards
  4. The Lion King's Bradley Gibson & Aladdin's Adam Hyndman Are Engaged
  5. Kiss Me, Kate!'s Corbin Bleu, James T. Lane & More Perform 'Too Darn Hot' on Today

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Chicago Dear Evan Hansen Tootsie Frozen Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters