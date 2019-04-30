Excuse Me?! Which 2019 Tony Nomination Snub Has You Most Stunned? Vote Now!

Theater lovers (and Broadway hopefuls) woke up early this morning to tune in for the announcement of the 73rd annual Tony Awards live from the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center. Bebe Neuwirth, Brandon Victor Dixon and Gayle King took the podium to reveal the names of those eligible to take home a Tony Award on June 9. While fans cheered for those who took the coveted slots, some Broadway faves did not get a Tony Award nomination this year. Vent your indignation by voting for the eligible contenders who didn't make the cut, but should have! After you vent, go ahead and nominate the show or star you want to get some love at the Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards.

