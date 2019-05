The race to Broadway's biggest night has begun! On April 30, the 2019 Tony nominations were revealed. On May 1, this year's nominees woke up bright and early (again) to get ready for their close-up. Stars like Jeff Daniels, Laurie Metcalf and many more stepped out. Click through our fantastic gallery to see all of this year's talented Tony nominees!

Judith Light will receive the Tonys' 2019 Isabelle Stevenson Award.

The Ferryman's playwright Jez Butterworth and original star Laura Donnelly are both nominated.

The Cher Show star Stephanie J. Block earned a nomination for Best Leading Actress in a Musical.

Ain’t Too Proud Tony nominees Jeremy Pope, Derrick Baskin and Ephraim Sykes celebrate.