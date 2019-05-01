Sponsored
Jez Butterworth's The Ferryman, Nominated for Nine Tonys, Will Launch a National Tour in 2020

by Ryan Gilbert • May 1, 2019
Original Broadway production of 'The Ferryman'
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Jez Butterworth's The Ferryman, which received nine 2019 Tony Award nominations including Best Play, is planning a national tour for the 2020-21 season. Directed by Tony nominee Sam Mendes, the drama won 2018 Olivier Awards for Best New Play and Best Direction. The Ferryman is currently playing at Broadway's Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

In a statement, the show's producers Sonia Friedman and Caro Newling confirmed that discussions are underway for engagements in Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Hartford, Los Angeles, Minneapolis/St. Paul, San Francisco, Schenectady, Seattle, Tampa, Toronto and Washington. Additional markets, as well as casting and creative teams, for the touring production will be announced at a later date.

The Ferryman is set in rural Northern Ireland in 1981. The Carney farmhouse is a hive of activity with preparations for the annual harvest. A day of hard work on the land and a traditional night of feasting and celebrations lie ahead. But this year they will be interrupted by a visitor.

The Broadway cast of The Ferryman includes Brian d'Arcy James as Quinn Carney, Holley Fain as Caitlin Carney, Emily Bergl as Mary Carney, Tony nominee Fionnula Flanagan as Aunt Maggie Far Away, Fred Applegate as Uncle Patrick Carney, Ralph Brown as Muldoon, Sean Delaney as Michael Carney, Jack DiFalco as Shane Corcoran, Ethan Dubin as Oisin Carney, Shuler Hensley as Tom Kettle, Terence Keeley as Diarmaid Corcoran, Collin Kelly-Sordelet as James Joseph (JJ) Carney, Ann McDonough as Aunt Patricia Carney, Julia Nightingale as Shena Carney, Graham Winton as Frank Magennis, Charles Dale as Father Horrigan, Matilda Lawler as Honor Carney, Michael Quinton McArthur as Declan Corcoran, Willow McCarthy as Mercy Carney, Brooklyn Shuck as Nunu (Nuala) Carney and Glenn Speers as Lawrence Malone; with Glynis Bell, Peter Bradbury, Will Coombs, Gina Costigan, Carly Gold, Holly Gould, Trevor Harrison Braun, Bella May Mordus, Griffin Osborne and four babies who rotate in the role of Bobby Carney.

The Ferryman

Jez Butterworth's drama arrives on Broadway following an acclaimed run in London's West End.
Newsletters