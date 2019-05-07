Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Dear Evan Hansen Welcomes Samantha Williams in Her Broadway Debut as Alana Beck

Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 7, 2019
Samantha Williams
(Photo: Nathan Johnson)

Samantha Williams, a junior musical theater major at Pace University, takes over the role of Alana Beck in Dear Evan Hansen on May 7. Williams succeeds Phoenix Best, who took her final bow in the Tony-winning musical at the Music Box Theatre on May 5.

Dear Evan Hansen marks Williams' Broadway debut. She has been seen on her university stage as Dot in Sunday in the Park with George and Caroline in Caroline, or Change.

Williams joins a current cast that includes Andrew Barth Feldman, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Michael Park, Lisa Brescia, Sky Lakota-Lynch, Alex Boniello and Mallory Bechtel.

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a Tony-winning book by Steven Levenson, a Tony-winning score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, direction by four-time Tony nominee Michael Greif, choreography by Danny Mefford and musical direction by Ben Cohn.

Dear Evan Hansen

The 2017 Tony winner for Best Musical follows Evan as he searches for the things in life that we all need.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Diane Paulus to Direct New Broadway Revival of 1776
  2. Carmen Jones Leads Winners of 2019 Lucille Lortel Awards
  3. The Results Are In! These 2019 Tony Snubs Upset Fans the Most
  4. The Ferryman, Tootsie, Constitution Win 2019 New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards
  5. Hadestown Star Eva Noblezada Is Broadway.com's Next Vlogger

Star Files

Samantha Williams

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Lion King Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Hadestown Chicago Tootsie Dear Evan Hansen Beetlejuice All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters