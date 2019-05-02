Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag to Play London's West End

Fleabag, Phoebe Waller-Bridge's hit solo comedy which recently concluded its off-Broadway premiere, will arrive in London's West End for a limited run this summer. Vicky Jones will repeat her work as director for the West End engagement, set to play Wyndham's Theatre from August 20 through September 14.



Fleabag is a rip-roaring look at a woman who may appear emotionally unfiltered and oversexed—but that's just the tip of the iceberg. With family and friendships under strain and a guinea pig café struggling to keep afloat, she suddenly finds herself with nothing to lose.



Waller-Bridge's play was first seen at London's Soho Theatre before its Edinburgh Festival debut in 2013, later being adapted into a BBC Three Television series in partnership with Amazon Prime Video in 2016 and earning Waller-Bridge a BAFTA Award for Best Female Comedy Performance. The comedy's off-Broadway premiere at Soho Playhouse concluded on April 14.