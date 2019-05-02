Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag to Play London's West End

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 2, 2019
Phoebe Waller-Bridge in "Fleabag" at off-Broadway's Soho Playhouse
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Fleabag, Phoebe Waller-Bridge's hit solo comedy which recently concluded its off-Broadway premiere, will arrive in London's West End for a limited run this summer. Vicky Jones will repeat her work as director for the West End engagement, set to play Wyndham's Theatre from August 20 through September 14.

Fleabag is a rip-roaring look at a woman who may appear emotionally unfiltered and oversexed—but that's just the tip of the iceberg. With family and friendships under strain and a guinea pig café struggling to keep afloat, she suddenly finds herself with nothing to lose.

Waller-Bridge's play was first seen at London's Soho Theatre before its Edinburgh Festival debut in 2013, later being adapted into a BBC Three Television series in partnership with Amazon Prime Video in 2016 and earning Waller-Bridge a BAFTA Award for Best Female Comedy Performance. The comedy's off-Broadway premiere at Soho Playhouse concluded on April 14.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. The Results Are In! These 2019 Tony Snubs Upset Fans the Most
  2. You Pick the Nominees! Choose Your Favorites for the 2019 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards
  3. Let's Do This! See the 2019 Tony Nominees Meet the Press
  4. The Prince of Egypt Stage Musical to Open in London's West End
  5. Hadestown, Ain't Too Proud & Tootsie Lead 2019 Tony Award Nominations

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Chicago Dear Evan Hansen Tootsie Frozen Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters