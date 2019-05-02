Sideways Is Being Made into a Musical

We'll drink to this. Sideways, Rex Pickett's bestselling novel which was adapted into a 2004 Oscar-winning film, is being developed as a new stage musical, according to Deadline. Solomon J. LeFlore and Susan Gee of EFG-Renascence Productions are behind the tuner, which will feature a book by Pickett and an original score by Anthony Adams.



"Sideways is an incredible film that has never really been quarried for its franchise potential. We plan to rectify that," said LeFlore. "With movie-to-Broadway-musical adaptations so popular, this seems a natural first step."



Pickett's novel centers on two men reaching middle age with not much to show but disappointment. They embark on a weeklong road trip through California's wine country just as one is about to get married.



This won't be the first time Pickett adapted Sideways for the stage. In 2013, a nonmusical play version premiered at La Jolla Playhouse under the direction of former artistic director and 2019 Tony nominee Des McAnuff (Ain't Too Proud).



The film adaptation of Sideways earned universal acclaim, taking home a 2005 Academy Award for the screenplay by Alexander Payne and Jim Taylor. The cast was led by Paul Giamatti, Thomas Haden Church, Virginia Madsen and Sandra Oh.



