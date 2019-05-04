The Band's Visit Wins Daytime Emmy Award for Today Show Performance

The Band's Visit is still racking up awards. The original cast of the Tony-winning hit won a Daytime Emmy Award on May 3 for their live musical presentation on NBC's Today.



The performance, which aired on the morning of the 2018 Tony nominations announcement, featured standout Adam Kantor with the company singing David Yazbek's soulful number "Answer Me."



Joining Kantor among the Emmy-winning performers are fellow original Broadway company members Katrina Lenk, Tony Shalhoub, John Cariani, Ari'el Stachel, George Abud, Etai Benson, Andrew Polk, Bill Army, Rachel Prather, Jonathan Raviv, Sharone Sayegh, Kristen Sieh, Alok Tewari, Ossama Farouk, Sam Sadigursky, Harvey Valdes and Garo Yellin.



Since that performance, The Band's Visit won 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical, in addition to a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. The musical concluded its Broadway run on April 7 in advance of a national tour.



Look back at the Emmy-winning Today performance below.



