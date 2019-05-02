Ellen Harvey & John Lenartz to Join Kristolyn Lloyd in Little Women at Primary Stages

New York stage veterans Ellen Harvey and John Lenartz have joined the cast of Kate Hamill's new theatrical version of Little Women, set to debut at off-Broadway's Cherry Lane Theatre next month. The previously announced production of Primary Stages, starring Kristolyn Lloyd as Jo and directed by Sarna Lapine, will begin previews on May 15 and open on June 4.



Harvey, who will take on the roles of Hannah and Mrs. Mingott, has been seen in numerous Broadway productions including Present Laughter and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. Lenartz, who will appear as Mr. Laurence and Robert March, has appeared on Broadway in Inherit the Wind and off-Broadway in The Idiot.



They will be joined by Hamill taking on the role of Meg, with Paola Sanchez Abreu as Beth, Michael Crane as Brooks/Parrot/Dashwood, Maria Elena Ramirez as Marmie/Aunt March, Carmen Zilles as Amy and Nate Mann as Laurie.



Little Women will feature scenic design by Mikiko Suzuki MacAdams, costume design by Valérie Thérèse Bart, lighting design by Paul Whitaker and sound design by Leon Rothenberg, with original music by Deborah Abramson.



The production will play a limited run through June 29.