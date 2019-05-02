Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Ellen Harvey & John Lenartz to Join Kristolyn Lloyd in Little Women at Primary Stages

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 2, 2019
Ellen Harvey
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

New York stage veterans Ellen Harvey and John Lenartz have joined the cast of Kate Hamill's new theatrical version of Little Women, set to debut at off-Broadway's Cherry Lane Theatre next month. The previously announced production of Primary Stages, starring Kristolyn Lloyd as Jo and directed by Sarna Lapine, will begin previews on May 15 and open on June 4.

Harvey, who will take on the roles of Hannah and Mrs. Mingott, has been seen in numerous Broadway productions including Present Laughter and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. Lenartz, who will appear as Mr. Laurence and Robert March, has appeared on Broadway in Inherit the Wind and off-Broadway in The Idiot.

They will be joined by Hamill taking on the role of Meg, with Paola Sanchez Abreu as Beth, Michael Crane as Brooks/Parrot/Dashwood, Maria Elena Ramirez as Marmie/Aunt March, Carmen Zilles as Amy and Nate Mann as Laurie.

Little Women will feature scenic design by Mikiko Suzuki MacAdams, costume design by Valérie Thérèse Bart, lighting design by Paul Whitaker and sound design by Leon Rothenberg, with original music by Deborah Abramson.

The production will play a limited run through June 29.

Little Women

Kate Hamill stars in her fresh new take on Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. The Results Are In! These 2019 Tony Snubs Upset Fans the Most
  2. You Pick the Nominees! Choose Your Favorites for the 2019 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards
  3. Let's Do This! See the 2019 Tony Nominees Meet the Press
  4. The Prince of Egypt Stage Musical to Open in London's West End
  5. Hadestown, Ain't Too Proud & Tootsie Lead 2019 Tony Award Nominations

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Chicago Dear Evan Hansen Tootsie Frozen Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters