Hadestown Star Eva Noblezada Is Broadway.com's Next Vlogger

Eva Noblezada, the multi-talented Hadestown star who recently received her second Tony nomination, has signed on to lead Broadway.com's latest vlog, "Little Songbird," beginning on May 9. The vlog will follow Noblezada and her co-stars backstage and onstage at the Walter Kerr Theatre where the new musical is playing to thrilled audiences eight times a week.



Written by Anaïs Mitchell and directed by Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown follows the mythical quest of Orpheus (played by Reeve Carney) to overcome Hades (Patrick Page) and regain the favor of his one true love, Eurydice (Noblezada).



In addition to her newly Tony-nominated turn in Hadestown, Noblezada earned a 2017 Tony nomination and Theatre World Award for her performance as Kim in the revival of Miss Saigon. She was also a finalist at the 2013 Jimmy Awards.



Tune in and watch Noblezada take Broadway.com readers behind the scenes at the new musical that is playing to excited crowds every night. "Little Songbird" will run every Thursday for eight weeks.