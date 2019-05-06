Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Eva Noblezada (center) with the cast of "Hadestown"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Hadestown Star Eva Noblezada Is Broadway.com's Next Vlogger

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 6, 2019

Eva Noblezada, the multi-talented Hadestown star who recently received her second Tony nomination, has signed on to lead Broadway.com's latest vlog, "Little Songbird," beginning on May 9. The vlog will follow Noblezada and her co-stars backstage and onstage at the Walter Kerr Theatre where the new musical is playing to thrilled audiences eight times a week.

Written by Anaïs Mitchell and directed by Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown follows the mythical quest of Orpheus (played by Reeve Carney) to overcome Hades (Patrick Page) and regain the favor of his one true love, Eurydice (Noblezada).

In addition to her newly Tony-nominated turn in Hadestown, Noblezada earned a 2017 Tony nomination and Theatre World Award for her performance as Kim in the revival of Miss Saigon. She was also a finalist at the 2013 Jimmy Awards.

Tune in and watch Noblezada take Broadway.com readers behind the scenes at the new musical that is playing to excited crowds every night. "Little Songbird" will run every Thursday for eight weeks.

Hadestown

A celebrated new musical that follows the mythical quest of Orpheus to overcome Hades and regain the favor of his one true love.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Diane Paulus to Direct New Broadway Revival of 1776
  2. Carmen Jones Leads Winners of 2019 Lucille Lortel Awards
  3. Producing Honcho Thomas Schumacher on Disney Theatrical—Past, Present and Future—on Show People
  4. The Results Are In! These 2019 Tony Snubs Upset Fans the Most
  5. The Band's Visit Wins Daytime Emmy Award for Today Show Performance

Star Files

Eva Noblezada

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Lion King Hamilton Wicked The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Hadestown Chicago Tootsie Dear Evan Hansen Beetlejuice All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters