Tony Nominees Joe Iconis, Ben Walker, Gideon Glick and More Set for Broadway.com’s #LiveAtFive

Monday, May 6: Camille A. Brown of Choir Boy

Camille A. Brown is the Tony-nominated choreographer of Choir Boy, which earned a total of four Tony nominations. Brown made her Broadway debut choreographing for the Tony-winning revival of Once on This Island last year. She is currently working on Much Ado About Nothing for this summer's Shakespeare in the Park and Roundabout Theatre Company's upcoming Toni Stone. Be sure to watch her live interview on Monday, May 6 to hear all about her Tony-nominated work.

Tuesday, May 7: Joe Iconis of Be More Chill

Joe Iconis just earned his first Tony nomination for his original score of Be More Chill. Iconis has been working on the new musical since its premiere at Two River Theater in Red Bank, New Jersey in 2015. He is also well-known for his Joe Iconis and Family concerts. Iconis' upcoming works include Broadway Bounty Hunter and Punk Rock Girl. Tune in to this live interview on Tuesday, May 7 to learn all about Iconis' fan-favorite musical.

Wednesday, May 8: Thursday Williams and Rosdely Ciprian of What the Constitution Means to Me

Thursday Williams and Rosdely Ciprian are two New York City high school students making their Broadway debuts alternating in What the Constitution Means to Me. Heidi Schreck's work earned two 2019 Tony nominations, including Best New Play. Williams and Cirpian take turns debating Schreck in the play, so be sure to watch their live interview on Wednesday, May 8 to hear all about it.

Thursday, May 9: Benjamin Walker of All My Sons

Benjamin Walker, who is currently giving a Tony-nominated performance as Chris Keller in All My Sons, will be Broadway.com's #LiveAtFive guest on Thursday, May 9. He has previously been seen on Broadway in American Pscyho, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson and more. Walker's screen credits include The Choice and Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter. Watch the live interview to learn what it's like to appear in this Arthur Miller classic.

Friday, May 10: Gideon Glick of To Kill a Mockingbird

Gideon Glick is currently playing Dill in To Kill a Mockingbird, a performance which earned him his first Tony nomination. Glick's Broadway credits include Spring Awakening and Significant Other. He has been seen on-screen in Ocean's 8, Wallflowers, The Detour, Margot vs. Lily and so much more. Don't miss out on this live interview on Friday, May 10!

