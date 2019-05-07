Odds & Ends: Sierra Boggess to Lead Workshop of New Maltby & Shire Musical & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Sierra Boggess to Lead Workshop of New Maltby & Shire Musical

Broadway favorite Sierra Boggess (School of Rock) and a talented group of co-stars will come together on May 16 for a workshop presentation of the new musical Dancers at Waterfall. Based on the novel Behind the Painting and featuring an original score by Richard Maltby Jr. and David Shire (Big, Baby) and a book by Maltby and Karen Hartman, Dancers at Waterfall follows three people who find their lives intertwined in a dance of first love and historic change. The musical is set at a time when America's influence is bringing democracy to Siam and anti-American resentment to Japan. Joining Boggess in the cast will be Joshua Dela Cruz, Steven Eng, Ali Ewoldt, J. Elaine Marcos, Lisa Helmi Johanson, Thom Sesma, Katie Boren, Jordan De Leon, Emily Hsu, Leon Le, Orville Mendoza, Koh Mochizuki and Riza Takahashi. A full production timeline will be announced at a later date.



Pretty Woman's Will Van Dyke Announces Debut Concert for New Band Stereo Dawn

Will Van Dyke, the multi-talented musical supervisor and orchestrator of Pretty Woman: The Musical, has announced the debut gig of his new band Stereo Dawn, scheduled to play The Green Room 42 on May 19 at 9:30pm. Van Dyke will be joined by the band's lead singer, Chris Dawn (Finding Neverland), who will soon be seen off-Broadway in Enter Laughing: The Musical. Stereo Dawn is inspired by singer-songwriters of the '90s, boy bands of the 2000s and contemporary music of today. Van Dyke and Dwan will be joined by some of New York's best musicians to perform a set of original tunes and a few covers. In addition to his work on Pretty Woman, Van Dyke has lent his talents to Broadway's Kinky Boots and The Addams Family as well as the national tours of Grease and Wicked.



Broadway's Chris Hoch to Star in World Premiere Musical Blackbeard at D.C.'s Signature

Broadway veteran Chris Hoch has been cast in the title role of Blackbeard, a new musical making its world premiere at Virginia's Signature Theatre this summer. Eric Schaeffer will direct and Matthew Gardiner will choreograph the previously announced production, set to run from June 11 through July 7. Hoch has been seen on Broadway in War Paint, Matilda, La Cage aux Folles, Shrek, Spamalot and Beauty and the Beast. In Blackbeard, after learning that he is a wanted man by the British army, Blackbeard (Hoch) and his merry crew of maritime marauders embark on a fantastical journey across the globe to raise an undead pirate army from the depths of the sea. The show features a book and lyrics by John Dempsey (The Pirate Queen) and music Dana Rowe (The Witches of Eastwick). The cast will also include Rory Boyd, Maria Egler, Ben Gunderson, Kevin McAllister, Christopher Mueller, Nova Y. Payton, Lawrence Redmond, Awa Sal Secka and Bobby Smith. David Holcenberg is the production's musical director.



P.S. Check out a trailer for movie musical No One Called Ahead starring Broadway's Ann Harada, Storm Lever, Lora Lee Gayer, Justin Matthew Sargent, Pamela Winslow Kashani and Morgan Weed.



