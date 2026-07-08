2026 Emmy Nominations Announced: Tony Awards, Wicked Special and Broadway Talent Score Major Nods

The 2026 Emmy Award nominations were announced today, read by familiar Broadway faces and Emmy winners Jeff Hiller and Liza Colón-Zayas, with nods extended to many Broadway alums and the 2025 Tony Awards, hosted by Cynthia Erivo.

The 78th Annual Tony Awards were nominated for four 2026 Emmys: Outstanding Variety Special (Live), Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special, Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special and Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Special. This marks an uptick in total nominations, three more than the 77th Annual ceremony, which was nominated for Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special.

Wicked: One Wonderful Night, the celebratory program surrounding Wicked’s two-part film franchise, received six Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded). It was also recognized for Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Special, Outstanding Music Direction, Outstanding Hairstyling For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program, Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming and ​​Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork For A Special.

Currently starring in Oh, Mary!, Meg Stalter received her first Emmy nomination for Hacks. Also nominated for Hacks is Death of a Salesman Tony winner Laurie Metcalf, who is dually nominated for her performance in Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Allison Janney and Bradley Whitford, who will be seen next season in Other Desert Cities and A Few Good Men, were both nominated for their appearances in The Diplomat.

Plenty of 2025–2026 Broadway season participants heard their names called, including Bug Tony nominee Carrie Coon for her role in The Gilded Age, Broadway newcomer Ayo Edebiri for The Bear’s fourth season and Call Me Izzy star Jean Smart, who will compete for a sweep of Emmy wins for her performance as Deborah Vance on Hacks. The actresses were nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series categories, respectively. Becky Shaw’s Patrick Ball received his first Emmy nomination for playing Dr. Frank Langdon in The Pitt.

Tony winner Billy Crudup received his fourth nod for The Morning Show, which he previously won for in 2024. Merritt Wever, who famously "had to go" after she won her first Emmy for Nurse Jackie in 2013, is nominated for The Gilded Age. Following four Emmy wins for The Traitors, Tony winner Alan Cumming is nominated again this year for both Outstanding Reality Competition Program and Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program. Hiller is nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series on Pluribus. Emmy and Tony Award winner Cherry Jones is nominated for her guest spot on Hacks.

For his Emmy-winning role in Euphoria, Colman Domingo is once again nominated for the show’s final season. Domingo is also nominated for The Four Seasons in the Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series category, along with Michael Urie for Shrinking and Emmy winner Nick Offerman for Margo’s Got Money Troubles. Offerman is also an Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie nominee for Death by Lightning.

Miriam Shor and Shailene Woodley are Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series nominees for Pluribus and Paradise, and Betty Gilpin and Hamish Linklater are both nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress/Actor In A Comedy Series for their haunting marriage in Widow’s Bay. For Slow Horses, Tony winner Jonathan Pryce is nominated in the Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series category.

The Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie features a lineup complete with Broadway alumnae: Claire Danes for The Beast in Me, Sally Field for Remarkably Bright Creatures, Carey Mulligan for Beef, Sarah Pidgeon for Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette and Tony winner Sarah Snook for All Her Fault. Field received a 2017 Tony nomination for The Glass Menagerie, while Mulligan received a nod in 2015 for Skylight and Pidgeon in 2025 for Stereophonic.

Oscar Isaac was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie following his performance in Beef, with upcoming Playing Burton actor Matthew Rhys scoring a nomination for The Beast in Me. Rhys was also nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series category for Widow’s Bay, alongside Steve Carell for Rooster, Tony winner Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II for Wonder Man.

Appropriate’s Elle Fanning was recognized in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category for Margo’s Got Money Troubles, while Keri Russell and Rhea Seehorn were nominated in Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for The Diplomat and Pluribus, respectively. Mark Ruffalo was nominated for his performance in Task with Rufus Sewell for The Diplomat in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category.

Former Roxie, Ariana Madix, is a first-time Emmy nominee for hosting Love Island USA. The similarly titled D.T.F. St. Louis has made David Harbour a dual nominee, both for his performance on the limited series and as an executive producer.

The 78th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on September 14, hosted by Every Brilliant Thing performer and Emmy winner Mariska Hargitay.