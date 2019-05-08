Florian Zeller's The Son Will Transfer to London's West End

Following a sold-out run at London's Kiln Theatre, Florian Zeller's The Son, translated by Christopher Hampton, will move to the West End for a limited run later this summer. Michael Longhurst will repeat his work as director for the transfer, set to begin previews on August 24 and open on September 2 at the Duke of York's Theatre. Amanda Abbington, Laurie Kynaston, John Light and Amaka Okafor will reprise their acclaimed performances.



The Son centers on Nicolas, who is going through a difficult phase after his parents' divorce. He's listless, skipping school, lying and thinks that moving in with his father and his new family may help. When he doesn't settle there, either, he decides that going back to his mother's home may be the answer. When change feels like the only way to survive, Nicolas struggles with what to do when the options begin to run out.



Zeller is the Tony-nominated playwright of The Father, which is currently being adapted into a film starring Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman. Zeller's play The Mother was seen at off-Broadway's Atlantic Theater Company earlier this year.



The Son is scheduled to play a West End engagement through November 2.