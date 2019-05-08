Odds & Ends: Gavin Creel to Sing Out in Solo Concert at the Kennedy Center & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Gavin Creel to Sing Out in Solo Concert at the Kennedy Center

Gavin Creel, the silk-voiced Tony winner most recently seen on Broadway alongside Sara Bareilles in Waitress, will share his talents with Washington, D.C. audiences this fall in a solo concert at the Kennedy Center. Creel's one-night show will play the Terrace Theater on October 3 at 7:30pm. In addition to his turn as Dr. Pomatter in Waitress, Creel won a Tony for his performance as Cornelius Hackl in Hello, Dolly! His other Broadway credits include Tony-nominated turns in Hair and Thoroughly Modern Millie.



Ken Page & More Complete Cast of Muny's Guys and Dolls

Full casting is here for the Muny's summer staging of Guys and Dolls. The previously announced season-opener production, directed by Gordon Greenberg, music-directed by Brad Haak and co-choreographed by Lorin Latarro and Patrick O'Neill, will run from June 10-16 at the St. Louis outdoor theater. Newly announced principal stars include Ken Page (who played Nicely-Nicely in the 1976 Broadway revival) graduating to the role of Arvide Abernathy, with Orville Mendoza appearing at the Muny as Nicely-Nicely, Doreen Montalvo as General Cartwright, Jared Gertner as Benny Southstreet, Brendan Averett as Big Jule, Kevin Cahoon as Harry the Horse and Rich Pisarkiewicz as Lt. Brannigan. They join the previously announced Jordan Gelber as Nathan Detroit, Kendra Kassebaum as Miss Adelaide, Ben Davis as Sky Masterson and Brittany Bradford as Sarah Brown.



Mena Massoud & Naomi Scott Tease "A Whole New World" in New Aladdin Film

We're just two weeks away from the release of Disney's new live-action Aladdin movie. Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott will star as Aladdin and Jasmine, respectively, in the reimagining of the 1994 animated film and 2014 Tony-nominated Broadway musical. Disney has just released a scene from the highly anticipated motion picture, featuring Massoud and Scott playing out the iconic scene leading up to the beloved tune "A Whole New World." Watch the pair below and mark your calendar: the new Aladdin film hits cinemas on May 23.



