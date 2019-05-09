Sponsored
Adam Gwon's Scotland, PA Musical Sets World Premiere with Roundabout

by Andy Lefkowitz • May 9, 2019
Adam Gwon
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced the world premiere of Scotland, PA, a new musical comedy based on the cult 2001 film, featuring an original score by celebrated composer Adam Gwon (Ordinary Days). Tony nominee Lonny Price (Sunset Boulevard) will direct the production, featuring choreography by Josh Rhodes (Bright Star) and music direction by Vadim Feichtner (Ordinary Days). The off-Broadway production will begin previews on September 14 ahead of an October 15 opening night at the Laura Pels Theatre.

Featuring a book by Michael Mitnick (Fly by Night), Scotland, PA is a modern retelling of Shakespeare's Macbeth set in a sleepy Pennsylvania town, where a burger-joint manager and his wife cook up a plan to super-size their lives. As their ambitions grow and the bodies fall, the couple finds out just how far they'll go for a taste of the tempting American dream.

Since Gwon's acclaimed Ordinary Days premiered with Roundabout in 2009, it has been produced around the world from Paris to Rio de Janeiro, with his songs becoming concert standards. The musical received an off-Broadway revival in 2018. Since 2014, Scotland, PA has been in development with Roundabout.

The announcement of a cast and the full creative team is forthcoming. Till then, look back at the trailer for the film Scotland, PA below.

