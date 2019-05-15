Sponsored
Tickets Are Now on Sale for Meat Loaf Musical Bat Out of Hell at New York City Center

by Broadway.com Staff • May 15, 2019
Andrew Polec & the cast of "Bat Out of Hell"
(Photo: Specular)

Tickets are now on sale for the New York City premiere of the acclaimed Meat Loaf musical Bat Out of Hell. The show will play a limited engagement from August 1 through September 8 at New York City Center.

Set against the backdrop of a post-cataclysmic city adrift from the mainland, Bat Out of Hell is a romantic adventure about rebellious youth and passionate love. The show features band member Jim Steinman's iconic songs from the Bat Out of Hell albums, including "You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth," "I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)," "Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad" and the title song.

Initial casting includes Andrew Polec as Strat, Christina Bennington as Raven, Bradley Dean as Falco, Avionce Hoyles as Tink, Danielle Steers as Zahara and Tyrick Wiltez Jones as Jagwire.

The ensemble will feature Will Branner, Lincoln Clauss, Kayla Cyphers, Jessica Jaunich, Paulina Jurzec, Adam Kemmerer, Nick Martinez, Harper Miles, Erin Mosher, Aramie Payton, Andres Quintero, Tiernan Tunnicliffe and Kaleb Wells.

Bat Out of Hell features a book, music and lyrics by Steinman, with direction by Jay Scheib and choreography by Emma Portner. The creative team also includes musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed, set design by Jon Bausor, costume design by Jon Bausor and Meentje Nielsen, video design by Finn Ross, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Steve Sidwell, fight direction by Ryan Bourque and musical direction by Ryan Cantwell.

Bat Out of Hell: The Musical

The spectacular musical, featuring the legendary anthems of Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf, arrives in NYC.
