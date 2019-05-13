Shoshana Bean Adds Additional Month to Broadway Run in Waitress

Shoshana Bean, the mega-talented new star of Waitress, has extended her run again in the hit musical at the Brooks-Atkinson Theatre. Most recently extended through June 2, Bean will now conclude her engagement as Jenna on July 7. Jeremy Jordan, who co-stars as Dr. Pomatter, will end his run as planned on June 2.



Waitress marks a return to Broadway for Bean, who last appeared on the Great White Way in 2006 as Elphaba in Wicked. Her other stage credits include Hairspray, Godspell, Funny Girl and Songs for a New World.



Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Sara Bareilles, direction by Diane Paulus, choreography by Lorin Latarro and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo.



