Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Michael Shannon & Audra McDonald in Broadway's Frankie and Johnny
(Photo: Deen van Meer)

Here's a First Look at Audra McDonald & Michael Shannon in Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

First Look
by Lindsey Sullivan • May 15, 2019

Towering talents Audra McDonald and Michael Shannon are back on Broadway this spring in Terrence McNally's two-hander Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune. Six-time Tony winner McDonald plays Frankie, a waitress whose first date with an eccentric short order cook named Johnny (played by Tony and Oscar nominee Michael Shannon) turns into a one-night stand. As the evening unfolds, the two begin to reveal themselves as they discuss life's disappointments and delights and take steps back and forth toward the unknown of a new relationship. Check out photos from the production, and catch the limited engagement for yourself at Broadway's Broadhurst Theatre through August 25.

See Audra McDonald and Michael Shannon in Frankie and Johnny at the Broadhurst Theatre through August 25.

Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

Audra McDonald and Michael Shannon star in the Broadway revival of Terrence McNally's two-hander.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Olivia Valli, Granddaughter of Frankie Valli, to Join Off-Broadway's Jersey Boys
  2. Mitchell Jarvis Will Return to Rock of Ages for Off-Broadway Revival; Full Cast Announced
  3. Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Completes Cast for West End Return
  4. Annaleigh Ashford on Doing a 'Death Drop' in Her Live from Lincoln Center Concert & More
  5. To Kill a Mockingbird Tony Nominee Gideon Glick on Bringing Dill's 'Queer Narrative' to Light & Chicken Rockets

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

The Lion King Hamilton Wicked Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Frozen Chicago Pretty Woman: The Musical Dear Evan Hansen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Mobile Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters