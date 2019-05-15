Here's a First Look at Audra McDonald & Michael Shannon in Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

Towering talents Audra McDonald and Michael Shannon are back on Broadway this spring in Terrence McNally's two-hander Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune. Six-time Tony winner McDonald plays Frankie, a waitress whose first date with an eccentric short order cook named Johnny (played by Tony and Oscar nominee Michael Shannon) turns into a one-night stand. As the evening unfolds, the two begin to reveal themselves as they discuss life's disappointments and delights and take steps back and forth toward the unknown of a new relationship. Check out photos from the production, and catch the limited engagement for yourself at Broadway's Broadhurst Theatre through August 25.
