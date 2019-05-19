Sponsored
A scene from "King Kong"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

King Kong, Hadestown, Alice by Heart & More Win 2019 Chita Rivera Awards

by Andy Lefkowitz • May 19, 2019

Winners are here for the 2019 Chita Rivera Awards, honoring the best in dance during the 2018-2019 theater and film seasons. This year's ceremony was held on May 19 at NYU's Skirball Center for the Performing Arts.

Winners of note include the company of King Kong as Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show, Hadestown's David Neumann winning for Outstanding Choreography in a Broadway Show, Smokey Joe's Cafe earning the off-Broadway prize for Outstanding Ensemble, Alice by Heart's Rick and Jeff Kuperman taking home the off-Broadway prize for Outstanding Choreography with Wesley Taylor winning the off-Broadway award as Outstanding Male Dancer his turn in that musical.

Find the full list of winners below in bold and preceded by an asterisk.

BROADWAY:
Outstanding Choreography in a Broadway Show
Warren Carlyle, Kiss Me, Kate!
Denis Jones, Tootsie
*David Neumann, Hadestown
Casey Nicholaw, The Prom
Sergio Trujillo, Ain't Too Proud

Outstanding Male Dancer in a Broadway Show
Corbin Bleu, Kiss Me, Kate!
Rick Faugno, Kiss Me, Kate!
James T. Lane, Kiss Me, Kate!
Jeremy Pope, Ain't Too Proud
*Ephraim Sykes, Ain't Too Proud

Outstanding Female Dancer in a Broadway Show (tie)
*Ashley Blair Fitzgerald, The Cher Show
*Gabrielle Hamilton, Oklahoma!
Amber Gray, Hadestown
Leslie Kritzer, Beetlejuice
Angie Schworer, The Prom

Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show
Ain't Too Proud
Hadestown
*King Kong
Kiss Me, Kate!
The Cher Show
The Prom

OFF-BROADWAY:
Outstanding Choreography
Joshua Bergasse, Smokey Joe's Cafe
Raja Feather Kelly, If Pretty Hurts, Ugly Must Be a Muhfucka
*Rick and Jeff Kuperman, Alice by Heart
Lorin Latarro, Merrily We Roll Along
Shea Sullivan, Neurosis

Outstanding Male Dancer
Brennan Caldwell, Neurosis
Zachary Downer, Alice by Heart
Brendan Henderson, Cleopatra
Jelani Remy, Smokey Joe's Cafe
*Wesley Taylor, Alice by Heart

Outstanding Female Dancer
Emma Degerstedt, Smokey Joe's Cafe
Mia Dilena, Alice by Heart
*Irina Dvorovenko, The Beast in the Jungle
Dionne D. Figgins, Smokey Joe's Cafe
Naomi Kakuk, The Beast in the Jungle

Outstanding Ensemble
Alice by Heart​
Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish
If Pretty Hurts, Ugly Must Be a Muhfucka
*Smokey Joe's Cafe
Twelfth Night

FILM:
Theatrical Release
Isn't It Romantic—(Release date, February 13, 2019, Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth) Choreographer: Christopher Gattelli; Assistant Choreographer, Jon Rua

*Mary Poppins Returns—(Release date, December 19, 2018, Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda) Choreographers: Rob Marshall & John DeLuca; Co-Choreographer, Joey Pizzi; Associate Choreographer, Tara Nichole Hughes, Assistant Choreographer: Marlon Pelayo

Shine—(Release date, October 6, 2018, Alysia Reiner, David Zayas) Director of Choreography: Anderson Cruz, Choreographers, Charlie Garcia, Osmar Perrones, Grisselle Ponce

Swimming with Men—(Release date, December 7, 2018, Rob Brydon, Rupert Graves) Choreographer: Caroline Pope

The Nutcracker and The Far Realms—(Release date, November 2, 2018, Misty Copeland) Choreographer: Liam Scarlett

Documentaries
Ballet Now—(Release date, July 20, 2018; Tiler Peck) Director: Steven Cantor

Bathtubs Over Broadway—(Release date, November 30, 2018; Tribeca Film Festival Award Winner prior and other festivals, Chita Rivera, Martin Short, etc.) Director: Dava Whisenent

Hot to Trot—(Release date, NY, August 24, 2018, nationwide rollout to follow) Director: Gail Freedman

If the Dancer Dances—(Release date, July 24, 2018, Dance on Camera Festival) Director, Maia Weschler

*Moving Stories, Lives Transformed by Dance—(Release Date, August 11, 2018, Battery Dance Festival, MoMa) Director: Rob Fruchtman, Wilderness Films, Producer

