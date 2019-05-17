Patti LuPone Joins the Broadway Inspirational Voices to Sing from Les Misérables & More at New York Philharmonic

Broadway icon Patti LuPone thrilled audiences at the New York Philharmonic on May 16 with a special gala concert in celebration of her 70th birthday. The two-time Tony-winning superstar was joined by Michael McElroy and the Broadway Inspirational Voices, recipients of a special 2019 Tony Award, to perform highlights from LuPone's illustrious career. The Philharmonic has just released a video from the evening, featuring LuPone singing "Sleepy Man" from The Robber Bridegroom, "I Am Easily Assimilated" from Candide and "I Dreamed a Dream" from Les Misérables. Check out the samples from the concert, led by Patrick Vaccariello, and cross your fingers that LuPone brings her mega talent back to Broadway soon.



