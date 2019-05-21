Lucie Jones & Ashley Roberts to Join Waitress in the West End

Lucie Jones, a musical-theater alum and former Eurovision and X Factor contestant, has been selected to take over the role of Jenna in the West End production of Waitress. Also joining the company will be Ashley Roberts (The Pussycat Dolls), stepping into the role of Dawn. Both actresses will begin on June 17, replacing original cast members Katharine McPhee and Laura Baldwin, respectively, who will take their final bow at London's Adelphi Theatre on June 15.



In addition to her turns on Eurovision and X Factor, Jones has appeared onstage in Rent, Ghost and Legally Blonde. Roberts, a 2007 Grammy nominee for the Pussycat Dolls song "Stickwitu," was a runner-up on the sixteenth season of the TV talent competition series Strictly Come Dancing.



The current principal cast of London's Waitress includes David Hunter as Dr. Pomatter, Marisha Wallace as Becky, Peter Hannah as Earl, Shaun Prendergast as Old Joe, Stephen Leask as Cal and Jack McBrayer as Ogie.



Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Sara Bareilles, direction by Diane Paulus, choreography by Lorin Latarro and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo.